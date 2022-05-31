LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Recounting ballots in Pennsylvania is rare. How rare?

Try never.

Lancaster County, which was targeted by David McCormick for the US Senate, was forced into an automatic recount, something that has never happened in the county’s history.

“We’re starting all over again,” said Samantha Krepps, Cumberland County spokesperson.

The ballots are sitting in secure boxes waiting to be opened and recounted, but not everything will be the same as the first count.

“To ensure accuracy, the law requires that county board of elections recount all ballots using a different device than the initial tabulation or by hand,” said Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.

All ballots will be recounted, even though the Republican Senate race is the only election in question. This is because it is slower to sort out the ballots than to simply re-scan them all.

Automatic recounts are triggered by a margin of 0.5%. The margin of this race is 0.1%, or approximately 900 voters.

Christa Miller, Lancaster County Elections Chief Clerk, said that more than one third of the votes have been recounted at the end of the day Tuesday, May 31.