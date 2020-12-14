Lancaster horse and buggy accident leaves four deceased

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Troopers confirmed four deceased and four injured in a horse and buggy accident Monday morning.
The accident, which involved a dump truck and horse and buggy, took place on Little Britain Road N and Black Road, East Drumore Twp.
This is a developing story. Stay up-to-date with the latest from ABC27.
