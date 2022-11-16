LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s biggest day of giving returns on Friday.

For 24 hours, Lancaster will host the 11th annual Extraordinary Give, which benefits local nonprofits. Last year’s event raised $15.8 million.

In all organizers said the level of generosity displayed each year is a credit to the community.

“Extra give is a day to turn that around and celebrate generosity, and inspire each other and cheer for each other in our community; And support each other and the causes that help make our community thriving and vibrant and take care of each other,” Executive Vice Presdent for the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Donations can be made online and can be as little as $10. The Extraordinary Give begins at the stroke of midnight when Thursday turns to Friday. The in-person ExtraGive Fest will be held at the Lancaster County Convention from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday