Lancaster County leaders discuss opening closed hospital, potential election changes because of coronavirus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders are considering opening a now-shuttered hospital to accommodate more patients if there is a large number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

UPMC Pinnacle closed its Lancaster hospital, formerly known as St. Joseph Hospital, last year. It has been vacant since.

Leaders said while they are considering reopening the hospital they are looking at other options first.

“There may be scenarios under which we need to cut back or stop elected procedures that can wait until another time in order to free up not only bed space or personnel who would work in areas who could come and help with care of Covid-19 patients, ” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Penn Medicine LGH.

Leaders are also looking into how the virus could affect next month’s primary election.

They are making sure that there is distance between people at polling places and encouraging everyone to maintain clean hands.

The county already has backup polling locations but leaders are now making sure they have a second backup plan especially if there are health concerns at nursing homes and retirement communities.

They are also reminding people that voting by mail is now allowed in Pennsylvania.