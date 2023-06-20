LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster’s recently launched LGBTQ+ Giving Circle announced Tuesday that it will be giving out $57,500 in its inaugural grant awards to support and celebrate LGBTQ+ Lancastrians.

The giving circle was launched in October 2022 by a group of local volunteers and donors. Now in their first grant awards, nine organizations in Lancaster County are receiving grants between $2,500 and $10,000.

“On behalf of the entire LGBTQ+ Giving Circle advisory committee, we were so impressed by the creative and intersectional initiatives proposed by many of our grantees.” Todd Snovel, a member of the LGBTQ+ Giving Circle advisory committee, said. “We share our appreciation to all our donors, and we are excited to partner with organizations providing support and celebrating the visibility of LGBTQ+ communities across Lancaster County.”

The grantees are: