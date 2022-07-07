MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Elijah Hajji Matthews, 27, of Lancaster was charged with one count of recklessly endangering another person and one count of possessing a firearm illegally.

On Sunday, June 26, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Matthews fired a gun inside his third-floor apartment. The bullet went through the floor of Matthews’ apartment and into an occupied apartment below.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Nobody was injured, however, Matthews has previous felony convictions which forbid him from possessing a firearm.

A criminal complaint was filed and Matthews was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richardson; He was released on $10,000 bail.