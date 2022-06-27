LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

Lititz Borough Police say Zachary Nesbitt, 35, was charged after allegedly stealing $13,000 from his employer. Police say the alleged theft happened between March 9-26, 2022 on North Water Street in Lititz Borough.

Nesbitt was arraigned on June 27 and self-surrendered himself in court. Nesbitt was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.