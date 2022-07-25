LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a shooting outside of Legacy Nightclub in Lancaster at around 3 a.m. on July 17. When officers arrived they found two men in front of the nightclub who had been shot.

The victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated, but have since been released and are recovering from their injuries.

Detective James Boas is the lead investigator assigned to the case. Boas has charged 36-year-old Laquan Idris Larue of Lancaster in connection with the shooting. Larue was charged, in front of District Judge Lefever, with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer a firearm, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, and three counts of discharging a firearm.

A warrant has been issued for Larue’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Larue’s whereabouts or the events that happened outside of Legacy Nightclub is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

All people accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.