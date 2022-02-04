Lancaster man wanted for assault and other charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted on multiple charges stemming from an incident between Dec 2015 and Jan 2016.

Police say that Kelvin Espinal, 37, of the 700 block of Nancy Lane in Lancaster is wanted for Indecent Assault, Corruption of a Minor, and Unlawful Contact of a Minor.

The incident reportedly happened in the 100 block of Linville Drive in Mountville, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information about where Espinal is located should contact the Manor Township Police Department at 717-299-5231.