LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The results are in. After extensive public input, the City of Lancaster is moving forward.

“We’re talking about hundreds of people that weighed in and we had these signed boards and little stickies and people just posted where they thought the priorities should go,” said Danene Sorace, Mayor of the City of Lancaster.

The City Council approved $5 million in pandemic relief funds to go toward those efforts. Mayor Danene Sorace says they are taking what they learned and implementing it.

“Affordable housing was the number one issue, and that should be no surprise. We’re hearing a lot about the affordable housing crisis in our country and Lancaster is no exception and our families are really struggling,” Mayor Sorace said.

Sorace says the affordable housing crisis is no longer sustainable.

“It means that a lot of families are doubling up, it means that there is a lot of people who are coming up with creative living arrangements in terms of roommates and so on. Young people aren’t leaving home because they can’t afford to live on their own,” Sorace added.

In fact, the city’s housing authority recently received thousands of applications for a spot on a waiting list.

For now, Mayor Sorace says the solution for affordable housing isn’t just with the city.

“It’s with the federal government and the state government and we have been advocating for years for more funding to fill the gap between what the construction costs are and what is needed in terms of rent,” she added.