LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster was named as a “surprising foodie town” in the March 2023 issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine.
According to abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, several Lancaster landmarks and businesses were included in the short feature story.
“Set in the heart of the state’s Amish country, Lancaster is home to a growing immigrant and refugee population — and the foods and flavors they bring,” Nino Padova writes in the article, “Destination: Flavor.” “Add to that a reputation for being ‘the next Brooklyn’ and you have a community in flux, where rich culinary traditions thrive against a backdrop of cocktail bars, dairy farms, art galleries, and streets that still thrum with horses and buggies.”Better Homes & Gardens
LNP mentioned that Lancaster Central Market and the newly renovated Southern Market were mentioned in the story. A few smaller businesses are also mentioned including Issei Noodle (which also has a Carlisle location) and Lancaster Sweet Shoppe.
The story also suggested the Cork Factory Hotel for lodging, according to LNP.
The other foodie towns included Hudson, New York; Oakland, California; and Scottsdale, Arizona.