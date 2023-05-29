LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster nonprofit is changing lives through music, helping kids and families dealing with parental incarceration. One family said this nonprofit has changed their lives.

Fifteen-year-old Ceevon Dixon has never been afraid of a challenge.

“The reason why I started playing piano because I thought it was really difficult,” he said.

The high school freshman started playing young — so young he can’t remember exactly when.

“My mom got me a keyboard, and to learn the notes, I wrote it down on the keyboard,” he said.

Before long, Ceevon started composing his own songs.

“It just feels absolutely right, so his instincts to me are just amazing,” his teacher Maria Corley said.

Maria has only worked with Ceevon for a few months. She says the talent is there. Her job is now to make sure the theory is too.

“He’s got the material in his head, it’s just a matter of translating it so more people can be able to access it,” she said.

For Maria and Ceevon, this is not exactly an average piano lesson. The two met through the nonprofit SWAN, Scaling Walls a Note at a Time.

“Our mission is to provide free music lessons, ensemble training, performance opportunities, specifically for children affected by parental incarceration,” founder Diana Vuolo said.

Vuolo said she came up with the idea because her husband, a pastor, worked with families dealing with incarceration.

“I started to see how parental incarceration impacted their children, and there was a lot of trauma involved,” she said.

A professional violinist and former music teacher, Vuolo knew music could help.

“It has certainly been life-changing for children and in some cases, it’s been life-saving,” she said.

Ceevon’s grandmother Mildred Dixon shared their family’s experience at a recent performance. Her son — Ceevon’s father — is in jail and she said it has been hard on everyone.

“They have suffered financially and had experienced psychological distress,” she said.

SWAN is making a difference.

“Swan has come into our lives like a missing link. Their support has been healing,” Mildred said. “They have also given my son Carl and his children hope.”

Mildred said the free instruments and the performances have changed her grandsons’ lives.

“For Jaymeir and Ceevon has a chance. Because of you,” she said.

It is a chance for Ceevon to keep doing what he loves.

“When you change just one child’s life or help them at one of the most difficult seasons in their life, there’s really no better reward,” Vuolo said.

“My mom put me in it, she was like you should join this thing after school,” Ceevon said of joining SWAN. “Probably wouldn’t be here if she wouldn’t have put me on there, like found that SWAN.”

Vuolo said the next step for SWAN is incorporating mental health care counselors into the music lessons and summer camps, to give kids a constant support system.