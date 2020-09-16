Lancaster Police Chief releases statement as list of people arrested for riot, arson continues to grow

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Twelve adults and one minor have been arrested for the arson and rioting outside and around the Lancaster Police Station Sunday night. Police say two other men were arrested for crimes committed during demonstrations Monday.

What turned into riots outside the station started soon after 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz died Sunday. Police released body camera footage just hours after the incident, showing Munoz charging at the officer with a knife, and the officer firing his weapon.

All 13 people behind bars for Sunday are facing several charges, some including arson, riot, institutional vandalism, failure to disperse, obstructing highways and other public passages, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.

Now, the ACLU is questioning why some of the people arrested have one million dollars bail.

Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser released a statement, saying in part, “We did request high bail for each individual we arrested due to the serious nature of the riot and the potential for ongoing riotous activity and threats against our officers, the city and the police building.”

Thousands of dollars of damage was done to the city.

Police station windows and doors were shattered, a county vehicle was vandalized, a dumpster fire was set, and more windows were bashed at the post office and unrelated neighboring businesses. People were throwing bottles and bricks.

The chief says there is high bail if a person is a danger to the community or if there is a risk crimes will escalate.

ACLU leaders say they know some of these people, since they have been involved in protests in the past, and that’s not the case with them.

“What was so frustrating and frankly, unconstitutional is that’s not the purpose of bail,” said Nyssa Taylor of the ACLU. “Bail is supposed to be a means of getting someone to come back to court.”

Pennsylvania Congressman Lloyd Smucker says the police officer who shot Munoz was in the right.

He’s calling on Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace to show support and commitment for police and put an end to violent protests.

“I think when a grown man is approaching you quickly with a knife raised there’s a right to self defense for any individual in particular a police officer,” said Smucker.

Another person was arrested Tuesday night for shining a high intensity laser at police and resisting arrest.