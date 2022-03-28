LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are asking for assistance in identifying a strong arm robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery occurred on February 25, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. and was captured on closed-circuit TV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Ginder, at (717) 735-3445 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You can also submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers/Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.