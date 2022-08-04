LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion.

Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit complex was expected to open this fall but construction delays have moved the project to March.

Included in the complex will be home care as well as support services.

At least eight apartments will be subsidized so they are affordable to lower-income seniors.

The project is expected to cost $28 million.