HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Nov. 8 on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so that the Interstate 83 Bridge spanning the street can be inspected.

Inspectors will be inspecting the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. As long as the weather permits, the work will be performed from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Derry Street is going to be reduced from two lanes down to one lane in alternating directions at the bridge from around 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Travelers are reminded to stay alert for these operations, to obey work zones, and to use caution when driving through work zones for safety purposes.