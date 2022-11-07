HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Nov. 8 in Swatara Township.

The lane restrictions will take place on Eisenhower Boulevard/Route 322 East in both directions for a bridge inspection.

Inspectors will be inspecting the bridge carrying westbound Route 322 using a bucket truck on Eisenhower Boulevard. As long as the weather permits, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Traffic on Eisenhower Boulevard located beneath the westbound Route 322 bridge is going to be reduced from two lanes to one lane. The northbound right lane will be closed first, followed by the southbound right lane.

PennDOT reminds travelers to stay alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution while driving through work zones for safety purposes.