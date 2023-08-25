GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be lane restrictions coming Route 30 (Chambersburg Street) and Route 34 (Carlisle Street) in Gettysburg next week for a pavement patching project.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says work will be done on Route 30 on Monday, August 28 through Wednesday, August 30. On Route 34, work will be done on Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1.

There will be single-lane restrictions each day between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. as work is being done. Flaggers will be in place providing traffic control.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and be cautious driving through the work zone.