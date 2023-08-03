FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be single-lane restrictions implemented on Old York Road (Route 1003) in Fairfield Township next week.

PennDOT said the restrictions will be in place during daylight hours within the 2.2-mile work limits that extend from Park Road to Front Street in New Cumberland Borough.

The work being done includes resurfacing consisting of paving, base repair, guide rail, and drainage replacement, and other miscellaneous construction.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, August 7.

Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with caution in the work zone. There will be flaggers providing traffic control.

There will be no restrictions from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays.