Lane restrictions lifted at I-83 project near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — I-83 Lane restrictions in place since last Saturday have been lifted. The interstate is now open to two lanes of traffic in each direction.

Traffic was restricted to a single lane in both directions of I-83 from South of Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) to the I-81/I-83 split to allow road crews to shift traffic to a newly constructed portion of the highway.

Southbound I-83 traffic has been shifted to the newly constructed outside lanes. Stop conditions are in place at the westbound Route 22 ramp to southbound I-83, and from Union Deposit Road to southbound I-83.

Drivers should also be alert for mobile line painting operations which operate during daylight hours Wednesday, December 23.

This long-term shift will last until late spring or early summer and will allow the road crews to access and begin demolishing two bridges over the winter while the northbound section of the project is being completed. The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021.