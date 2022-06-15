DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At approximately 5 a.m. on June 15 a truck on I-81 S flipped over and caught fire, closing all southbound lanes to close near mile marker 77. The crash is near exit 39 towards Manda Hill/Hershey and exit 72 Linglestown/Paxtonia.

The crash caused no serious injuries and no other vehicles were involved. The truck also spilled gasoline during the crash; Hazmat teams responded to the scene.

It is unclear when the southbound lanes will reopen.