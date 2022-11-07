ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Goddard School for Early Childhood Development officially opened its doors in Enola on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

With the completion of the new Goddard School on 4800 Woodland Drive, this school has officially become the largest childcare center in Central Pennsylvania and is also now the largest Goddard school on the east coast, according to the on-site owner Jordan Zielinski.

Construction on the new 18,000 square foot facility broke ground back in Nov. 2021 – the new site is more than double the size of the original Goddard school which was built in Enola in 2000 and was located just minutes down the road at 4955 Woodland Drive.

The original, 6,700 square foot Goddard school was was home to about 7 classrooms and had a maximum capacity of 108 students. In comparison, the new Goddard school is able to hold approximately 215 students and has 13 new classrooms, in addition to having multiple other spaces for students and for the teachers, according to Zielinski.

The new Goddard school in Enola is also home to:

A multi-purpose room featuring a basketball court, drama stage, and interactive floor projection system

Three large outdoor playgrounds (including a sports court, musical instruments, and large grassy areas)

Student maintained fruit and vegetable gardens

Zono technology system (disinfectant system for sanitization purposes)

On-site 24-hour employee fitness center

Modern staff lounge, locker room, and conference rooms

This extra space will also open the door for bringing in more “good-qualified teachers” as well as creating the opportunity for maintaining employee retention and happiness with the newly added spaces throughout the school, according to Zielinski.

The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development focuses on children from 6 weeks old all the way up to 6 years old, according to their website and Zielinski. The school offers an infant to pre-k program, as well as a state-certified private kindergarten program.

The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development has over 560 schools across 38 states and serves around 70,000 children across the country, according to their website.