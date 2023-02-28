LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic Dutch Haven Bakery in Lancaster is holding a liquidation and bake sale in the coming weeks.

The longtime bakery, famous for its shoo-fly pies, initially opened its doors way back in 1946. Recently, on Jan. 1 the bakery closed its doors for what many thought would be the last time – until now.

According to the current property owner Paul Stahl, the bakery will be hosting a public liquidation and bake sale the second weekend in March. This sale will offer 50% off all leftover merchandise sold at the bakery prior to its closing, such as:

Mugs

Amish dolls

T-shirts

Amish hats

Amish glassware

Amish candles and a lot more!

Dutch Haven will also be doing one final sale of their famous shoo-fly pies; however, the pies will not be sold at a discounted price. According to their website, a 10 inch shoo-fly pie is sold for $39.99.

When asked how it feels to be in the final stages of the Dutch Haven Bakery’s closure, owner Paul Stahl said, “I’ll let you know how it feels once its sold.”

Currently, the Dutch Haven property is for sale for $2,399,000, according to a recent listing.

The liquidation and bake sale event will be held on:

Friday – Saturday // 10a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday // 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Dutch Haven Bakery is located on 2857 Lincoln Highway East.