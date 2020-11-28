Latest Trump defeat in PA court doesn’t mean an end to election challenges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The President’s team lost a challenge in a Pennsylvania court room on Friday. A federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected an appeal by the Trump team to challenge our state’s election results.

The legal director of ACLU Pa., Vic Walczak, said the court’s decision is a win for the rule of law, but it’s not the end to challenges over the 2020 election.

“Four judges, all appointed by Republican presidents who have looked at the Trump campaign’s case and have thrown them out on their keisters,” Walczak said.

Trump appointed judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in Friday’s decision, “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

“It’s easy to get up at a press conference or even as a legislator get up and spout any kind of nonsense without having any basis in fact. You can’t do that in a court of law,” Walczak said.

This doesn’t mean it’s over.

“It’s a case that never should have been brought. But unfortunately we’ve already heard from the Trump campaign that they plan to ask the US Supreme Court to review the decision,” Walczak said.

The battle extends beyond the courts. On Friday, more than 20 Pennsylvania lawmakers put out a resolution disputing the results of the election and calling for state leaders to withdraw certification of the results.

“These folks are out there saying that there’s problems with the election where it is just not true,” Walczak said. “When the Trump campaign has had an opportunity to try and prove this in court, they have been unable to put forward a shred of evidence to support any of these allegations.”