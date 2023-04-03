(WHTM) — State Rep. Christopher M. Rabb (D-Philadelphia) introduced a bill on Monday, April 3, that would make Pennsylvania transition completely to renewable energy by 2050.

Senate Bill 872 would put an end to the Commonwealth’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and would maximize environmental and economic benefits throughout the energy industry.

“The science is clear: the climate crisis is happening, it’s caused by human activity, and the consequences of inaction will be severe. The Commonwealth is already feeling the effects of climate change,” Rabb’s memo said.