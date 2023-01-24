(WHTM) — The clock is ticking, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse are watching closely, some of them in the office themselves. However, the House is not yet organized or officially in session.

Some lawmakers want to pass House Bill 14, a bill that would give past childhood sex abuse survivors the ability to sue their abusers, beyond the statute of limitations.

An error that was caused by the Department of State kept it off of a previous ballot, and now the Senate has bundled it with two other amendments. These amendments include things like voter ID.

The House Bill 14 is spearheaded by State Republican Representative Jim Greogory, who is a sex abuse survivor.

Gregory doesn’t trust Senate Bill 1 and says survivors resent it, voicing the need for House Bill 14.

“I resigned myself to the fact that it’s not going to be on the May ballot months ago. There’s only so many things I can control,” said Gregory.

The House is not organized or officially in session, leaving many people to believe there is little chance the amendment passes this week.