ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County-based commercial cleaning service company recently broke ground on a new headquarters in the Midstate.

Environmental Cleaning Services (ECS), based in Lebanon, Pa. recently broke ground on their new headquarters location back in September 2022. According to ECS, the new headquarters became necessary due to an increased number of employees and overall service growth between themselves and Eagle Distribution Services.

According to the president/CEO/founder of ECS and Eagle Distribution Services Dave Ober, he and his family own both companies. ECS was founded back in 1989 and Eagle Distribution Services was recently founded in January 2022.

Currently, ECS and Eagle Distribution Services are based out of their HQ at 1490 South White Oak Street in Lebanon, which Ober and his wife purchased back in 1999. This facility is only 3,000 square feet in size and was originally a bank.

“There was a time where we thought ‘We will never fill this entire building,'” Ober said. “Now, we can’t stop running into each other!”

The new, much larger ECS HQ facility is going to be 22,000 square feet in size and is being constructed by H.R. Weaver Building Systems. According to ECS, the new custom-designed HQ facility rests on a six-acre property and will be equipped with:

17 offices

Two conference rooms (one room will have a Milton Hershey theme)

Kitchen and cafeteria

Welcome center

Today, ECS and Eagle Distribution Services employ between 500 and 600 employees across 10 U.S. states. According to Ober, ECS is currently hiring for multiple positions at the new HQ facility and if you are interested in applying you can click here.

The new ECS and Eagle Distribution Services HQ is located at 110 Landings Drive at the Flightpath Sports Park by In The Net.

“Wow, I mean this is a dream come true,” Ober explained. “I had my family in here last night and we just talked about where we started and where we are now. It is truly humbling [to be opening this new HQ].”

According to ECS, they anticipate moving into the new HQ in mid-July, and the company then plans on holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 15, 2023.

The old HQ in Lebanon will be kept in Ober’s real estate holdings company and will be rented out in the future.

