LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A local supply company called APR Supply Co., recently announced on Monday, Feb. 27, that it acquired a New Jersey-based company, called Barton Supply.

APR Supply is headquartered in Lebanon County and was founded in 1922 – the company is currently celebrating its 101st anniversary. According to APR Supply’s website, the company is most known for its full-service distribution of:

Plumbing supplies

HVAC supplies

Hydronic supplies

The New Jersey-based Barton Supply Co. was founded in 1973 and started as a concrete supplies shop. According to APR Supply, the former Barton location currently serves plumbing, irrigation, drainage, and landscaping lighting products.

“We are excited to add our fifth branch location in the southern New Jersey region, expanding on our recent additions in Bridgeton, Ocean City, Vineland, and Pleasantville. With this acquisition comes an expansion of our product lines with irrigation, drainage, and landscape lighting. In our 101st year of business, we are looking forward to continued expansion of the APR footprint,” President and CEO of APR Supply Co. Scott Weaver said.

The recent acquisition now allowed APR Supply to expand and create a new branch in Cherry Hill, New Jersey – which marks the fourth branch location acquisition in southern New Jersey since December 2022, according to APR Supply.

Additionally, as a result of this acquisition, APR Supply Co. will be bringing on 16 of Barton Supply Co.’s employees, according to VP of Marketing for APR Teri Rogers.

Since its founding, APR has expanded throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware – growing to now 42 branches and 11 showrooms total.

APR Supply’s main headquarters remains in Lebanon County at their 350,000 square-foot storage facility on 1560 Joel Drive.