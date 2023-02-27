PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A full service, marketing and supply chain portfolio company named DAS Companies Inc. (DAS), recently announced that it is opening a new warehouse in Kentucky.

DAS first announced the plan to purchase the new 200,000 square foot warehouse, based in Franklin, Kentucky back in July 2022, according to a previous press release.

DAS says that the expansion of their company into Kentucky will also serve to expand their logistics network to three states, and officially give DAS 800,000 total square feet of warehouse solutions.

“DAS will continue to serve our clients, vendors, associates, and communities consistent with our core values.” Chairman of the board of directors Dr. Ron Hoover said in a press release.

According to DAS, the new Kentucky location was strategically chosen to be able to service DAS’s current customer base in Travel centers, C-Stores, Electronics, and other special retailers. DAS also recently entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Cummins-branded products across North America and has partnered with other notable brands such as Goodyear.

DAS currently has more than 12,000 products in their global portfolio.

To date, DAS has 80 employees and serves over 1,500 customers. According to DAS, the new Kentucky-based warehouse is set to officially open its doors on March 1, 2023.

For more information on DAS, you can visit their website at www.dasinc.com