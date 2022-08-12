METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Metz is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh.