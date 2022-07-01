LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-vehicle fatal car crash occurred at the intersection of South Pine Grove Street and Greble Road in Bethel Township at approximately 1:08 p.m. on June 30.

Jennifer Ludwig, 37, of Myerstown was transported to Hershey Medical Center where she died due to injuries related to the crash. Thirty-three-year-old Roger Barlow, who was driving Ludwig, was transported to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

All involved parties were wearing their lap and shoulder belts.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The accident happened when Barlow failed to stop at the intersection, causing a second car to hit Barlow and Ludwig’s. After the impact, Barlow and Ludwig’s car drove off the shoulder of South Pine Grove Street before coming to rest.

The driver of the second vehicle was unharmed.

Pennsylvania State Police, Life Lion Ambulance, Central Medical Ambulance, Northern Lebanon Fire Department, and Fredericksburg Fire Department all responded to the scene.