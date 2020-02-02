Lebanon County DA responds to criticism of jailing of woman with cancer after $100 theft

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lebanon County District Attorney said she is doing something her office doesn’t do often, responding to the criticism of a defendant’s sentencing.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf sent a lengthy letter agreeing with the judge’s sentence of jail time for a woman charged with theft who is battling cancer. She also responded to the lieutenant governor’s criticism of the handling of the case.

Ashey Menser was sentenced to 10 months in prison for one charge of retail theft. She was accused of stealing over $100 worth of items from Weis.

Menser has an extensive criminal history.

Hess Graf said Menser has 13 prison theft convictions, welfare fraud, and endangering the welfare of children on her criminal record.

Menser’s mother told abc27 that her daughter has ovarian and cervical cancer and needs surgery.

Her attorney asked for house arrest instead of prison time because of her medical condition.

Judge Samuel Kline said that was not appropriate because of her record.

Hess Graf said he followed the pre-set sentencing range which is determined by Mesner’s charge and past criminal record.

Friday, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman took to twitter to criticize Menser’s sentence. He even wrote a check to Weis for covering the cost for the number of items she stole.

A picture of the actual check I’m going to personally deliver to the @WeisMarkets in Lebanon to make them whole after they were victimized by this specific shoplifting conviction that sent her to prison for 10 months. pic.twitter.com/I9BWs55BeN — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 31, 2020

Hess Graf said in response to Fetterman’s tweets

…He failed to mention in any of his tweets, however, the extensive prior record of the defendant, her drug abuse, or the face that her setencing ranges-as set for by the legislature-call for jail time…. Pier Hess Graf, Lebanon County District Attorney

Menser’s attorney has filed a motion for reconsideration and modification of her sentence.