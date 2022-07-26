WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man was arrested twice in three days on drug charges after allegedly attempting to recover his impounded vehicle with drugs in his second car.

The West Earl Township Police responded to a call to find a vehicle that was acting suspicious at a Sheetz in Lititz on July 19 at around 12:47 p.m. The car, a 2004 red BMW, was seen by Ephrata Police, who followed it into the Sheetz in Brownstown.

The owner of the car, 26-year-old Dakota Kauffman of Myerstown, had a warrant out for his arrest according to the West Earl Township Police. Officers with the Ephrata Police Department arrested Kauffman in the Sheetz bathroom.

According to police, there was a large amount of crystal meth, 12.6 grams, in plain view in Kauffman’s car. Police state that Kauffman gave consent for them to seize the meth. Twenty-one pills of Alprazolam were also found in the same container as the meth, per the police report.

The car was impounded while police waited for a warrant to search it. Kauffman was transported to the West Earl Police Department before he went to the Lancaster County Prison on the warrant.

Police report they got the search warrant for Kauffman’s BMW on July 20, where they found an additional 1.2 ounces of crystal meth, approximately half a pound of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, hypodermic needles, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a switchblade, and a pill that is believed to be MDMA.

A new arrest warrant was issued for Kauffman after the police searched his vehicle, charging him with one count of person not to possess a firearm, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon (switchblade knife), one count of person not to possess a firearm, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of alprazolam.

Kauffman was arrested on July 21 at the West Earl Police Department when he came to get his car out of the impound. Police say Kauffman admitted he had more drugs in the car he used to drive to the police department.

Police say they seized an additional two ounces of crystal meth, a small amount of what is suspected to be heroin, and packaging materials from Kauffman’s 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Kauffman was processed and transported to Lancaster County Prison again on July 21.