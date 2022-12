(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are police officers raising awareness for men’s health.

The Palmyra Borough Police Department participated in the No-Shave November event.

Each officer donated one hundred dollars to participate. The Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association matched the money, to raise a grand total of $2,000. The officers chose to split the donation between the caring cupboard and the UPMC children’s advocacy center.