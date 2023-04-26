LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Christian youth organization recently announced that they will be breaking ground on the construction of a new Youth Center later this week.

abc27 news reported back in December 2022, the announcement by True Life Youth Ministries (TLYM) to launch a capital campaign called ‘Build Hope’. The purpose of the campaign was to raise funds to construct a new youth center and restore the old stone brick of their future home at the former Christ Presbyterian Church on 1300 W. Maple Street.

According to the Executive Director of TLYM Jerry Higley, in Nov. 2020 the former congregation of Christ Presbyterian Church donated their building and 3.4 acres of land to TLYM after hearing that they needed a new home, and outgrew their basement location at 740 Willow Street.

Earlier this week, TLYM announced that they will be officially breaking ground on the long-awaited project on Thursday, April 27, at 3:30 p.m. at 1300 W. Maple Street.

“We are thrilled to see the beginning of construction on our new Youth Center,” Higley said. “This project has been a long time in the making, and we are grateful for the support of our donors, volunteers, and community partners who have helped make it a reality. I invite all interested individuals and organizations to join us in supporting this important initiative for the youth of our community.

The new $2.1 million Youth Center will feature:

A gymnasium

Classroom spaces

Office spaces

Kitchen

Dining area

152-year-old chapel (constructed by Coleman Family)

According to TLYM, construction of the new Youth Center is expected to be completed in August 2023.

For more information on TLYM you can visit their website at www.truelifeyouth.com.