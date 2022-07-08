LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6.

According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard.

Responding officers called the Lebanon County Humane Society and the Pa. Dog warden but say no assistance was available at that time. Officers also tried to determine the dog’s owner using departmental records, as there was no collar on the dog.

Police say officers spent one-hour making attempts to catch the dog without having a catch pole, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

Three officers on the scene then made several attempts to catch the dog with a catch pole, all of which were also unsuccessful. Officers then decided to use a taser to incapacitate the dog so they could use a catch pole. Officers were then able to loop the catch pole on the dog, and an officer held the catch pole in an effort to calm the dog.

Police say the dog started to bite the catch pole, which required more officers to help control the catch pole, which became loose.

Police say officers believed the dog was a threat to them and the public, leading the officers to fatally shoot the dog one time.

The dog owner was identified shortly after the incident when she contacted police to report the dog missing. She told officers her two dogs had been running at large, however, she was able to recover one of the dogs prior to contacting police about the second dog.

The owner responded to the Lebanon City Police Department at which time the owner told police she suspected an unknown person opened the gate to her yard releasing the two dogs. Police returned the dog’s remains to her at her request. Police are asking for assistance to identify the person responsible for the gate as was said by the owner.

At this time, Lebanon police are conducting an internal investigation of the incident.