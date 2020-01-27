Lebanon Police search for suspects after shots fired

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the people involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police said they heard gunshots in the area on N. 8th and Lehman Streets around 2 p.m. They found several expended shell casings from two different guns.

An abandoned vehicle with bullet holes was found on Gannon Street, police said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators believe the second vehicle involved was a black SUV.

Contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800 if you can help with them with the investigation.