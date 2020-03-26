Breaking News: Lebanon VA Medical Center inpatient tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd case

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) –Lebanon VA Medical Center confirms that one of their inpatients has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second case at the Lebanon Va Medical, an outpatient tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to the email, the staff did an exceptional job managing the coronavirus patient and moved him to the COVID-19 unit. The staff members involved with the patient are being closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.

The email also stated the following:

Please remember – We all play a part in responding to this evolving health threat, to protect ourselves and the communities we live in. Stopping the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses is a priority. Keep washing your hands, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, staying home if you’re sick and social distancing. All are more important now than ever.

abc27 has reached out to Douglas Etter, Chief Communications Officer at the Lebanon VA Medical Center for a comment. Etter is reaching out to the national office.