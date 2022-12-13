ANNVILE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Valley College marching band, The Pride of The Valley, and several alumni from the college will be performing in London’s New Year’s Parade at the turn of the year.

The Pride includes students from about 30 different campus programs and will be leading London’s 36th New Year’s Parade and Festival.

The parade draws more than half a million live spectators and more than 600 million television viewers worldwide.

The Pride is the largest marching band in the Middle Atlantic Conference. The band will also be performing in one of London’s Gala halls as part of its tour.

The marching band has previously performed in Cadogan Hall (home to The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra), St. John’s Smith Square, and Westminster Central Hall.

Dr. Christopher Heffner, who is the co-chair and associate professor of music, has directed The Pride for the past 16 years.