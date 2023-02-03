HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-Cumberland) announced earlier today that he will be introducing legislation to rename a Pennsylvania bridge after a fallen firefighter.

The proposed legislation would officially rename the Pa. Rt. 34 bridge that crosses over Mountain Creek in Mt. Holly Springs Borough. According to Kutz’s office, the legislation proposes the bridge be named after 17-year-old Jerome Guise, who served with Citizen’s Fire Co. No. 1.

Guise tragically passed away while responding to a ‘two-alarm’ fire back on March 9, 2020, after the house he was responding to suddenly collapsed.

“The loss of Jerome and his selfless service as part of the Citizen’s Fire Co. No. 1 is mourned throughout our community still today,” Kutz said. “My hope is that we can soon dedicate the ‘Firefighter Jerome Guise Memorial Bridge’ with permanent signage to forever remember Jerome’s bravery and sacrifice.”

According to Kutz’s office, a memo has already been sent out to members of the state house, indicating that he will introduce the bill once the Legislative Reference Bureau begins filing for the 2023-24 House Session.

Kutz indicated that he would like to see a quick passage of the proposed legislation.