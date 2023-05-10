(WHTM) — Legislation that would allow canned cocktails to be sold in more Pennsylvania businesses passed 6-5 in the Senate Law & Justice Committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 688 would allow bars, restaurants, and businesses that already sell beer and wine to carry and sell canned cocktails, also known as ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. Senator Mike Regan (R-York, Cumberland Counties) is the primary sponsor of the bill.

According to a memo sent out by Senator Regan, RTD beverages saw a 43% increase in global consumption in 2020 and are a popular choice among many people.

Because the alcohol used in RTD beverages is liquor, Pennsylvanians can only purchase them at State Stores. But RTD beverages only make up 2% of State Store inventories.

The goal of the legislation, according to Regan, is not to take away from State Store sales but rather expand where RTD beverages are available for Pennsylvania residents.