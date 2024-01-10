HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A LEGO fan event will be coming to Harrisburg in March 2024.

Brick Fest Live is described as a family event filled with hands-on attractions and activities for the biggest LEGO fans. The event will be held at the Farm Show Complex on March 29 and March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Some of the attractions include a giant brick pit, where guests can dive in and get a photo with hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks. There is also a Minecraft zone, a glow zone, which uses blacklight to create a glow-in-the-dark experience.

In addition, there are floor murals made of LEGO bricks, and other inspirational exhibits that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

You can sign up for presale registration by clicking here.