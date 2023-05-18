(WHTM) — The Lehigh Valley Zoo announced that they are welcoming two red ruffed lemurs named Weasley and Makira.

The two lemurs are part of their new Habitat Madagascar’s grand opening on Friday, May 26.

Weasley, a male, is five years old and Makira, a female, is six years old.

Red ruffed lemurs are native to Madagascar and have rusty red fur coats and black foreheads, stomachs and tails.

“As we approach the end to what has been a three-year process, we are excited to officially unveil Habitat Madagascar to our guests and the Lehigh Valley community,” Lehigh Valley Zoo President & CEO Amanda Shurr said.

The lemurs will join the zoo’s mongoose lemurs and leopard tortoises in the new exhibit.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.