(WHTM) — With Lent quickly approaching, it can be hard to find delicious meals that don’t contain meat. However, you can never go wrong with a fish fry.

Here is a list of fish frys throughout the Midstate:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chambers Hill Fire Company

Chambers Hill Fire Company located at 6400 Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg will be holding their fish frys on Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24, and March 31 (on the Fridays of Lent). The dinners will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are “all you can eat.” Meals cost $14 a person and take out is available.

Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company No.1

Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 located at 16 Church Street in Halifax will be holding their fish frys on Feb. 17, March 3, March 17, and March 31 (on the Fridays of Lent). The fish fry will be running from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Holy Spirit Catholic Church located on 300 West Pine Street in Palmyra will be holding their annual fish fry on Fridays from Feb. 24 to March 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can dine-in, order online, and get the meal curbside to go.

Londonderry Fire Company

Londonderry Fire Company located at 2655 Foxianna Road in Middletown will be holding their fish fry on every Friday starting Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can dine-in or takeout.

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes located on 225 Salt Road in Enola will be holding their annual fish fry beginning on Feb. 24 and continuing every Friday until March 31. They will also have crabcakes, pierogies, and mac and cheese. Dinners are eat in or takeout and available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Seven Sorrows Catholic Church

Seven Sorrows Catholic Church located at 280 North Race Street in Middletown will be holding their annual fish fry drive-thru beginning Friday, Feb. 24 and continuing weekly through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be chocolate eggs available in peanut butter, coconut, and butter cream.

If you have a favorite fish fry, email it to kfuller@abc27.com to have it added to the list!