Less humid today, storms arrive overnight, really hot again tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Less Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Hot & Humid, Breezy. Hi 95. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Storms fired all around Central PA yesterday, but very little activity lit up locally. It was a hot and humid day yesterday, but once the front pushed through, dewpoints dropped and the air became much more comfortable last night. Today will be pleasant with those lower dewpoints and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will still be warm, in the upper 80s, but without the humidity, it won’t feel quite so terrible. Clouds will increase late today as the front that moved through yesterday lifts back northward as a warm front tonight. In fact, that front will likely trigger showers and t-storms overnight, some with downpours and gusty winds. Don’t be surprised if you get woken up during the night thanks to some of these storms. Lows will be around 70°.

Thursday looks mainly dry as the better dynamics for storms will be north of the region. Heat and humidity return though behind the warm front lifting in tonight. Highs tomorrow will be back in the mid-90s with high humidity. It will also be a breezy day tomorrow too. As a cold front approaches Friday and Saturday, along with the remnants of Laura, our rain chances will increase again, especially by Saturday. At the moment, flooding is not a concern locally given the speed of the system, but some downpours or heavy storms are possible during the first half of the weekend. The remnant low from Laura looks to track just south of Pennsylvania, so a true soaking rain may be out of the cards, but at least some beneficial rain does appear likely Friday/Saturday.

By early next week, high pressure will build in and deliver a refreshing couple of days, with overnight lows by next Monday morning in the 50s and highs around 80°.

Tropical Update:

Laura is now a Category 2 hurricane and is likely to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico through today as it approaches the Texas and Louisana coasts. Recent trends in the track suggest areas near the Texas/Louisana border will be most at risk as a landfall appears likely late tonight. The storm is expected to reach Category 3 strength as it hits land, making this a major hurricane with massive storm surge and high winds well over 100 mph. Laura could then pivot north and east by late this week bringing some rain to our area, which appears most likely on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara