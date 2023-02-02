This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lewistown, Mifflin County pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Kaream, 48-year-old Daniel Sickels worked as a Network and Systems manager at Penn State University’s Office of Development and Alumni Relations (ODA), in State College.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Attorney Karam stated that Sickels fraudulently obtained equipment through false representations at PSU ODA saying that the equipment was necessary to upgrade replace or maintain the department’s servers. Sickels knew that the equipment was not needed, according to the release.

Sickels then subsequently sold the equipment to third parties for his personal benefit. Sickels ran the scheme from 2005 to 2017 in Mifflin and Centre counties, according to Attorney Karam.

The release says that Sickels faces maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of twice the gross gain or loss, and three years of supervised release when he is sentenced.

Sickels also agreed to pay $267,264.87 in restitution.