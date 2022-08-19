HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.

“Our partnership with the federal Department of Labor extends greater protections for Pennsylvania’s workers and ensures more robust compliance assistance for employers,” Berrier said. “Sharing information and resources between federal and state agencies charged with enforcing similar laws allows us to better achieve our joint mission of protecting Pennsylvania workers effectively and efficiently.”

The MOU establishes a five-year agreement, that allows DOL and L&I to partner where applicable. This agreement allows the departments to perform joint investigations throughout the commonwealth, share training materials, assist employers and employees with compliance assistance information, coordinate enforcement activities, and suggest referrals for violations.

“We look forward to working with Pennsylvania Labor & Industry as our partner. Our combined efforts will enhance our own resources and ensure increased compliance by employers throughout the commonwealth,” said DOL’s Northeast Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Mark Watson. “Our agencies share a common purpose of ensuring the proper working conditions for workers in Pennsylvania. Our working together and sharing resources to achieve efficiency in that common purpose makes sense.”

The Department of Labor & Industry enforces 14 labor laws, including the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act (Act 72), Prevailing Wage Act, Child Labor Act, Minimum Wage Act, Wage Payment Collection Law, Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act (Act 102), Medical Pay Law, Apprenticeship and Training Act, Equal Pay Law, Industrial Homework Law, Personnel File Inspection Act, Seasonal Farm Labor Act, Construction Industry Employee Verification Act, and Workers’ Compensation Act, and the regulations expressed for each.