YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new place to save money amid high inflation opening in York County today.

LifePath Christian Ministries opened its newest thrift store on Lombard Road in Red Lion.

Sales of donated furniture, home goods, and clothing will go towards raising money to provide shelter to the homeless.

“Whatever the reason they’re coming through our doors, and the stores help provide an economic means for us to continue to serve those who walk through our doors,” said Norman Humber, the CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries.

LifePath now has four thrift stores in York County. The non-profit served nearly 76,000 meals to people in need last year, as well as providing shelter to those in need.