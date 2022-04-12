TODAY: AM Clouds & Few Showers, Then Clearing & Warm PM. Hi 72. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 52. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Warm & Breezy, Few Late-Day Storms. Hi 80. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

What a turnaround this week! Yesterday morning started below freezing, and this afternoon we’ll end up in the low to mid-70s. There will be plenty of clouds and some light showers this morning as a weakening cold front crosses, but only light rain is expected. Showers will exit east by 9 a.m. with skies quickly clearing out as we approach mid-day. This afternoon will be sunny and warm with light winds — just a great time to get outdoors!

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

An approaching warm front tonight will bring the return of some clouds and maybe a stray shower, but the bigger deal will be the summer-like air mass for Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees by the afternoon with even a touch of humidity in the air. That will spark a few storms by late afternoon and early evening, and while storm coverage looks limited, any storm that does fire could be on the stronger side.

A cold front will cross the area Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance for showers and a few storms, mainly between the hours of 1-5p. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few gusty storms will be possible before cooler and drier air moves in by evening. Friday will still be mild but a secondary front will bring some showers Saturday, followed by noticeably cooler air for Sunday. Early next week looks unsettled again with possible steady rain on Monday and temperatures stuck in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo