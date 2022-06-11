TODAY: Light Rain, Mainly Before 2p, Cooler. Hi 74. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Showers After Midnight. Lo 62. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, AM Showers, Isolated PM Showers/Storms. Hi 80. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

We’re watching light rain pushing into areas south of route 30 this morning. This wave does not have much moisture to work with, therefore we expect just light rainfall amounts today, with most of us picking up less than a quarter inch. Showers will be around this morning and early afternoon before wrapping up by around 2p. We should even end the day with some sunshine but highs will only rebound into the mid-70s thanks to the early cloud cover.

Mainly clear skies this evening will be replaced by cloud cover again overnight as the next front approaches. With this will also come some showers after midnight and into Sunday morning. Depending on the exact timing of the front and if morning rain can clear out in time, ingredients could be there for a few stronger storms to develop Sunday afternoon. There’s still uncertainty regarding how many storms fire, but any storm will be capable of producing gusty winds.

We’ll get a break from the rain Monday, but temperatures and humidity will trend up with highs back into the mid-80s. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in for mid-week, and before that happens, we could see a round of showers and storms Tuesday morning as a complex of thunderstorms moves around the crest of the ridge. Beyond that, Wednesday looks dry but we’ll see a few storms bubble up Thursday and Friday as highs approach 90 degrees. Those A/Cs got a break as of late — but that’s coming to an end. Get ready for the summertime muggies to return!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo